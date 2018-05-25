'It's a sad day in the city of Savannah' Mayor and Police Chief reflect on fallen police officer

In a press conference May 25, the mayor of Savannah, Georgia and the Savannah Police Chief comment on the death of Officer Anthony Christie, who was killed while responding to a car crash.
