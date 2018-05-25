Reward offered after drive-by shootings reported in Beaufort

Federal authorities are offering a cash reward for information related to two drive-by shootings this month in Beaufort — one involving an assault-style weapon.
The first shooting was reported just after midnight on May 15, a news release from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday. Beaufort Police Department officers found a car shot several times in front of a home in the 1000 block of Monson St.
Witnesses told police a gray or sliver Chevy sedan sped away from the scene.
A second shooting was reported the same day at 9:15 p.m. A dark-colored SUV rolled past a home on Hamar Street while a passenger fired an assault rifle at two people sitting in a parked car in the driveway before the SUV sped away, the news release said.
One of the people in the car was shot in the leg but the injury was not considered life-threatening.
ATF is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the shootings, the ATF news release said.
Federal and local investigators are working the shootings.
Anyone with information can call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted through the ATF's ReportIt app.
Those with information may also call Beaufort Police Department investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914.
