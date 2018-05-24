Her body was left in Beaufort County, but her identity remains a mystery 23 years later

The body of a woman was dumped in a drainage ditch near Yemassee on May 24, 1995. Investigators have still not been able to identify her, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
She was found strangled to death off Cotton Hall Road in the Sheldon area, within 24 hours after her death, according to investigators. She was killed in a different location and moved. It was also discovered that the woman had been involved in some kind of sexual activity close to the time of her death.
Investigators believe the crime was personal and would possibly suspect a boyfriend or husband of the unknown woman, according to the release. When she was found, she was only wearing her Leonisa brand underwear, which were only manufactured in Columbia, SC at the time. She didn't have any jewelry or other items nearby.
Her fingerprints didn't match any held in South Carolina or the U.S., according to the Sheriff's Office. The investigation led authorities to believe she could have been of Hispanic descent. She had similar DNA sequences to people from the Caribbean and South America. Investigators believe she could have been visiting the U.S.
Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.
