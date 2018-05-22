Sneak peek: Bluffton's Downtown Catering and Deli add event space at new location

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department stopped a house fire before it reached too much of the attic or caused the home to collapse early Monday morning. Firefighters say three residents and five cats escaped the fire uninjured.
The Daufuskie Difference plans to add daily ferry trips to and from Savannah in June. It will be the only scheduled daily route to the island from Savannah. The company hopes more tourists will visit the island by offering service to River Street.
A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.
Claraleanna Lockett says she was followed by a Bluffton police officer before he pulled her over on August 5, 2017. She called 911 when the officer broke her window after she questioned him and ignored his demands to get out of her car.
Dr. Jeff Moss has resigned from his position of the Beaufort County School District superintendent. Here's a look back at his successes — and controversies — that surrounded his career the last five years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates sunscreens as over-the-counter drugs and requires that certain information be on their labels. Here are three things to look for on sunscreen labels, and what they mean.
A video posted on Facebook of men reeling in a small, blacktip shark on Tybee Island beach over the weekend has gained over 130,000 views. Some commenters are ridiculing the men for fishing off the beach — and for not immediately releasing the shark.
Palmetto Dunes recently had a string of break-ins in their rental homes. Here are a few quick tips for rental owners across Beaufort County — and a few specific tips for Palmetto Dunes property owners.