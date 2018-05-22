Sneak peek: Bluffton's Downtown Catering and Deli add event space at new location

Bluffton's Downtown Catering, home of the Downtown Deli, has moved to a new location. Here's a quick tour of its new dining room and expansive indoor/outdoor event spaces.
Jay Karr
What to do when police pull you over

Crime & Public Safety

What to do when police pull you over

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.