Missing your Starbucks Hilton Head Islanders? Here is what we know.

The Starbucks on the North-end of Hilton Head Island was destroyed by a fire about four months ago, leaving some caffeine addicts with a hole in their daily schedule.
A final approval to replace the coffee restaurant will go before the Town' of Hilton Head Island's Design Review Board next week. If approved, the company will still need to submit plans for a permit to build.
The Starbucks — at Sea Turtle Marketplace — was already scheduled to be tore down and rebuilt to fit a more modern "seaside" theme. Early plans included having the store operate temporarily in one of the out-parcel buildings being constructed at the Marketplace.
The out-parcels only recently were completed at the shopping district, making it difficult for Starbucks to follow that plan.
Plans submitted to the town show the chain also will be rebuilt with a new layout. The store's drive-through would be moved to the east side of the building to eliminate traffic back-up onto U.S. 278.
