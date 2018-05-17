Woman reports losing $70K in diamonds while visiting Beaufort

A Gainsville, Georgia woman reported losing $70,000 worth of diamond and white gold jewelry while visiting friends in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The woman told deputies she visited a golf course, a restaurant and tourist areas in and around Beaufort and didn't know where the jewelry went missing, according to the report.
Her engagement ring with baguette diamonds was valued at about $53,000 and her diamond earrings were valued at $17,000, she reported.
