Beaufort Co. student charged after bringing this weapon to his high school, report says

A Burton student was charged after an assistant principal found brass knuckles in the student's backpack on Tuesday at Battery Creek High School, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The student, a juvenile, was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and will go before Beaufort County Family Court, according to the report.
An assistant principal told deputies the student was turned over to him after a social studies teacher said the student smelled like smoke, according to the report. The assistant principal removed the student from the classroom, searched his bag and found one set of silver brass knuckles.
The student said he accidentally left his backpack at a friend's house in Ridgeland over the weekend and it was returned to him Monday afternoon, according to the report. He said the knuckles must have been in the bag at that point and he "just came to school (on Tuesday) like it was any normal day."
