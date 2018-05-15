Confused by sunscreen labels? Here's 3 things you need to know
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates sunscreens as over-the-counter drugs and requires that certain information be on their labels. Here are three things to look for on sunscreen labels, and what they mean.
A video posted on Facebook of men reeling in a small, blacktip shark on Tybee Island beach over the weekend has gained over 130,000 views. Some commenters are ridiculing the men for fishing off the beach — and for not immediately releasing the shark.
Palmetto Dunes recently had a string of break-ins in their rental homes. Here are a few quick tips for rental owners across Beaufort County — and a few specific tips for Palmetto Dunes property owners.
A North Charleston family woke up to an angry, 7-foot alligator banging around on their front porch. The family had to call the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to remove the gator so they could leave their home.
Logan Cambron came across emergency officials dealing with a 10-foot alligator on Hilton Head Island. Here's why he decided he relocate the gator himself — and why South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials aren't sending him to jail.
Hilton Head resident Logan Cambron says emergency officials gave him the OK to relocate a 10-foot alligator after it posed a "public safety" threat on Tuesday. He filmed himself releasing the massive gator back into the wild.
A house fire in the Seabrook Point neighborhood in northern Beaufort County completely destroyed a home Wednesday night. Burton firefighters say a lack of hydrants in the area kept the department from getting control of the fire.
Bill Roettger captured this video of a 'playful' dolphin while fishing with his grandson on the Wando River in South Carolina. But biologists say its behavior is problematic and suggests its been fed by humans before — which is a federal offense.
An inspection crew has been out this week checking on the undersides of the U.S. 278 bridges. The work has necessitated lane-closures on the bridges which have caused traffic delays. This was the scene on Monday morning on the Graves Bridge.