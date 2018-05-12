Latest News

Thieves stole $1,000 device used to save lives from Hilton Head beach, police say

By Teresa Moss

The Hilton Head Fire & Rescue Department notified police Friday that a defibrillator had been stolen from the women's bathroom at Driessen Beach Park, a police report states.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states the device was last seen on May 5. Defibrillators are used to treat cardiac arrest..

The device is estimated at $1,800. It is owned by the the Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Department..

No evidence was available at the scene to track the thieves, the report states.

