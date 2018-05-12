Man arrested on Hilton Head after refusing to leave general store, police say

A man refused to leave the Palmetto Bluff General Store Thursday after being asked by staff, security and Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies, a police report states.
When deputies arrived the man was sitting on the front porch of the business being talked to by security, the report states. He only gave his first name when asked for his identity.
Deputies asked for the man to stand up but he refused. He resisted when two deputies grabbed him by each arm.
After calming down, the deputies handcuffed him and transported him to Beaufort County Detention Center.
He was cited for trespassing and booked as John Doe.
