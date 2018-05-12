Bluffton server files police report after customer stalks her, police say

A Bluffton server called police Wednesday after a customer of hers unexpectedly showed up at her house, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report states.
The woman served the man often while she worked at The Brick Chicken in Bluffton, the report states. She recently changed jobs and started working at Hinchey's Chicago Bar & Grill — also in Bluffton.
The woman heard the man came into The Brick Chicken looking for her multiple times. He then showed up at Hinchey's and refused to be served by anyone else.
A manager at the restaurant asked the man to leave because he was making the server feel uncomfortable.
Later, the server was looking at her neighborhood Facebook page. She saw multiple people posting about a man in a white vehicle driving through the neighborhood asking for someone with her name.
The man then showed up two times at her house and asked her father if she was home, the report states.
The server did not want to pursue charges but did ask for a report to be filed. She also asked for information on receiving a restraining order.
