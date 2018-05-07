3 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in SC after car hits animal, tree

Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in South Carolina early Monday.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 86, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2011 Kia Soul was traveling north on I-95 when the car hit an animal in the roadway, Jones said. The car went off the left side of the road and into the median, where it hit a tree and caught fire.
The driver and two passengers died, Jones said. The identities will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office after the families are notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
