Flight bound for Myrtle Beach makes emergency landing in NC

An Allegiant Air flight headed for Myrtle Beach was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon in Asheville because of a "noxious smell," multiple media outlets are reporting.
Flight 1878 left about 3 p.m. from Indiana and was scheduled to land in Myrtle Beach about 4:30 p.m., according to WRTV, an Indianapolis news station. A bad smell caused the airplane to make an emergency landing mid-flight about 4:15 p.m. at Asheville Regional Airport, WMBF reported.
Hilarie Grey, an Allegiant spokesperson, said she has no information about the cause and that maintenance workers are "checking it out." There were 117 people on the flight, she said.
"There was a delay, but we did bring out a replacement plane and they did get to Myrtle Beach last night," Grey said.
Asked the number of emergency landings Allegiant flights have made in the last month, Grey said she didn't have the numbers available and it was irrelevant to Sunday's incident.
"If you look at any airline, there are maintenance issues," she said.
A spokesperson with Myrtle Beach International Airport will not comment on the incident.
A passenger on the flight told WRTV she smelled a "burning, smoky smell" near the cabin.
In a statement to WRTV, Allegiant said the flight landed in Asheville "out of an abundance of caution to check out an electrical odor."
CBS 60 Minutes recently aired a story about Allegiant Air, reporting the low-cost carrier is one of the most profitable in the country but also could be the most dangerous.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
