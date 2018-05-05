Hilton Head Brewing Company is undergoing renovations. Here is what is in the works.

There will be one more place on Hilton Head Island to sit outside and sip a beer year-round — Hilton Head Brewing Company.
The brewery started work this week on a beer garden, Abby Wirth, brewery spokeswoman said.
The business' roof will be expanded to overhang the patio. The patio will be able to seat up to 35 people.
Wirth said the patio will be dog friendly and have heat lamps for year-round seating.
The Brewery currently has a few picnic tables but no significant outdoor seating area, Wirth said.
Small groups also will be allowed to reserve the patio for private parties.
The beer garden should be completed by the end of June.
Hours at the brewery also will be changed leading up to Memorial Day, Wirth said.
The brewery is currently open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The new hours will be noon to 9 p.m. daily
Wirth said the changes are partly due to the brewery's success in the past year.
"They have doubled their distribution, production and tap room sales," Wirth said.
The Brewery was closed down for months following Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Damage from the storm included waist high flooding.
