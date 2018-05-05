Like whiskey? A new sipping spot is coming to Hilton Head Island

HHI Hospitality Group plans to open its newest spot on Hilton Head Island this summer — The Whiskey Room.
The new spot will sit in Park Plaza next to Charbar Co. — also owned by HHI Hospitality Group, said Nick Bergelt, CEO of the group.
A secret door from Charbar will even connect you to the Whiskey Room, Bergelt said.
"It will have a retro-vibe and vintage feel," Bergelt said. "It will be a comfortable location where people can lounge after dinner."
Live entertainment such as jazz and solo musicians will help provide the atmosphere.
The hope is to have The Whiskey Room open by mid-June, Bergelt said.
Other changes are also in the works for Park Plaza.
The HHI Hospitality Group recently purchased Healthy Habit. It plans to open a second location for the restaurant in Park Plaza by the end of the year .
Bergelt said other plans are in the works as well but it is too soon to reveal all the details.
