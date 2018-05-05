Big plans in the works for a Hilton Head restaurant focused on healthy options

Fans of Healthy Habit restaurant will have another option on the south end of Hilton Head Island by the end of the next year.
The restaurant was recently purchased by HHI Hospitality — a restaurant group that also owns Charbar Co. and Holy Tequila.
Nick Bergelt, the group's CEO, said a second Healthy Habit location is planned to open at Park Plaza by the end of the year.
Changes to the current location will include more seating and additional menu options. These changes will happen during the off-season next year.
Grab and go Kiosks also could start popping up around the island, Bergelt said. The kiosks will be stocked daily with healthy meals from the restaurant .
"We are trying to target people who are looking for a fast healthy alternative," Bergelt said.
The group is still looking for high-foot traffic areas where the kiosks could sit. This could include schools or hospitals.
Bergelt said his company is setting up a contract with a company on the west coast to develop the kiosks. They could be launched in the region early 2019.
Healthy Habit offers grab and go meals such as signature salads, build your own salads and a juice bar. Signature salads cost between $9.50 and $10.50.
The restaurant is located at 55 Mathews Drive and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
