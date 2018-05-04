Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators say this man stole lottery tickets from Parker's on Lady's Island on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
He stole lottery tickets from a Beaufort Co. gas station, police say. Have you seen him?

By Stephen Fastenau

May 04, 2018 01:02 PM

Beaufort County investigators are looking for a man they say stole lottery tickets from a Lady's Island gas station on Tuesday.

The man grabbed a booklet of lottery tickets while a cashier's back was turned at about 12:30 p.m. at Parker's on Sams Point Road, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release said.

He was described in the release as a black man wearing a lime green shirt bearing the logo of Action Abatement in Moncks Corner and left in a Ford pickup truck.. Investigators believe the man may live in the Summerville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigator at 843-255-3217 or dispatchers at 843-524-2777.

