There's a new way to get to downtown Beaufort. Here's what you need to know.

There's a new way to get to downtown Beaufort that allows you to skip Boundary Street traffic and bridge backups.
A new dock opens off of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. on Friday. The 200-foot dock will allow boaters and paddlers to tie up and visit downtown Beaufort at no cost.
The dock will be open to 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. Those who leave boats overnight face a $1,087. 50 fine.
"The whole idea behind this day dock is to create an opportunity for folks to visit the downtown area," said Neal Pugliese, the city's public projects and facilities director. "We're not going out there to be restrictive."
The dock is located at the east end of the park along the seawall, near a playground and restrooms. It opens in time for Taste of Beaufort, a foodie and arts festival in Waterfront Park that starts at 6 p.m. Friday.
Plans for the dock have been in the works for 20 years.
City officials say the new facility will be another way to draw visitors from nearby communities to shop and eat.
The dock also offers another way to avoid parking and get downtown during large events like the Beaufort Water Festival in July.
The $500,000 project was paid for in part by $280,000 in state and federal grants.
The far side of the dock will be reserved for boats 26-feet and larger that can't be towed on a trailer. The inside of the dock closest to the park is for boats smaller than 26 feet and paddle craft.
People will be free to come and go on the dock. Beaufort Police Department security cameras monitor the park, but Pugliese said boaters should use common sense in leaving anything valuable aboard.
