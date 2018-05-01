Here's how US 278 traffic signals may change your commute during rush hour
Beaufort County Traffic Division will begin using a lagging left turn sequence during rush hour traffic in hopes of keeping traffic moving along the Bluffton corridor on US 278 from SC 170 to the bridges of Hilton Head Island.
Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world — they're capable of reaching over 2,000 pounds. Here's what brings them to the South Carolina coast, and some other quick facts about these gentle giants.
Diamond, a 5-month-old pit bull, was taken from Alina Manuel's apartment in Bluffton along with electronics, jewelry and clothing. Diamond was found a week later. Manuel picked her up at the Beaufort County Animal Shelter on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Located on Paris Avenue less than a block from Ribaut Road are the Cypress Wetlands. The park features a trail through restored wetlands full of wildlife and a rookery for wading birds. Here's a taste of what you might find there.
A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
Jane Carson-Sandler survived a 1976 attack by the Golden State Killer and later moved to Sun City Hilton Head. Here, while recounting the attack during a March 1 interview, she sums up her feelings about the then still-unidentified rapist.
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.