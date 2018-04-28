Did you see a man standing with his pants down in middle of the road on Hilton Head?

Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies transported an adult male to Hilton Head hospital for a mental evaluation after finding him standing in the middle of Squire Pope Road during rush hour on Wednesday, a report states.
Deputies responded to the area about 4:30 p.m. after receiving numerous calls that the man was standing in the road with his pants down blocking traffic while yelling at and chasing cars.
When deputies arrived, the man's pants were seen around his ankles as he stood in middle of the road blocking both lanes of traffic. It also was noted he was wearing multiple layers of pants and shirts.
The man did not follow instructions from a deputy to exit the middle of the road.
A deputies comments in the report state it seemed the man was suffering from a mental health episode. It says he was mumbling and talking incoherently. His behavior also seemed to be threatening.
The man fought with deputies as they tried to detain him resulting in him and a deputy falling to the ground.
He told deputies he was injured but was unable to state where he was injured at.
He was transported to Hilton Head Hospital via ambulance. An officer rode in the ambulance with him, while another deputy followed the vehicle.
