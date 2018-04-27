7 days after Bluffton burglary, dog reported stolen is back home safe

One week after a Bluffton woman returned home to find valuables and her 5-month-old puppy stolen, Diamond the pit bull is back where she belongs.

Alina Manuel told authorities she came home to her apartment at Lakes at Edgewater the evening of April 20 to find all of her lights on. She then noticed a 55-inch television, a Playstation and 10 games, a Sony bluetooth speaker, a gold watch and two rings and clothing were missing.

Also missing, from her dog crate, was Diamond.

Peanut, a year-old lab-shepherd mix, was left behind.

After a week of uncertainty, Manuel was contacted by Beaufort County Animal Services: they had Diamond.

The two reunited Friday in Beaufort.

Manuel was told Diamond had been dropped off on S.C. 170 and found herself at a woman's house. The woman then called animal services.

The search continues for her other stolen possessions. But, for Manuel, they don't matter nearly as much as the one that is back home.