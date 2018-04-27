Beaufort Memorial Hospital's phones are down. Here's how to get in touch.

If you've tried to call the hospital in Beaufort on Friday, there's a reason you're not getting through.
Beaufort Memorial Hospital and its affiliated medical offices are experiencing a widespread phone and internet outage, the hospital said on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. Communications were still down as of 4:30 p.m.
"If you need to reach a patient or caregiver urgently, please send a private message and we will assist," the hospital posted to its Facebook page. "Thank you for your patience."
The hospital Facebook page is www.facebook.com/BeaufortMemorial/. Click on the blue "Send message" icon.
Several hospital staff members are monitoring incoming messages, hospital spokeswoman Courtney McDermott said. Patient care has not been affected during the outage, she said.
