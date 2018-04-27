So many people have been stealing glassware from Bluffton bars, now there's a reward

One Bluffton bar is offering a reward for anyone who brings back glassware — no questions asked.
Corks Wine Co. Bar & Boutique posted a Facebook plea asking for people to return all Moscow mule mugs along with water, beer, wine and cocktail glasses on Tuesday.
Benjamin Nelson, bar manager, said six more wine glasses went missing that night.
The problem is an expensive one — and may be even more common to the Old Town Bluffton area where bargoers can walk from spot to spot, Nelson said. He said it is not unusual for bar owners in Old Town to bring back glasses they find at their places that are from another establishment.
Fat Patties in Old Town Bluffton also has noticed the problem.
"Mainly it is the glasses that have our logo on them that they tend to take," Holly Buttimer, a shift leader at the restaurant, said. "We do sell those glasses for $5, but they still tend to walk out with them."
The restaurant has shifted to glasses that don't have the logo in hopes it will happen less frequently.
Nelson also has stopped carrying glasses with product logos on them because he noticed they disappeared the quickest.
"People think if you own a restaurant or bar, you are rich, and that is a misconception," Nelson said.
Customers also assume you get glasses free from distributors, Nelson said. He said sometimes distributors give glasses when you buy a certain dollar amount of a product — but not enough to stock a bar.
The bar has started tracking each glass that breaks at the restaurant to get have an idea of how many disappear, Nelson said. He said more glassware has gone missing this year than in all of 2017.
"Once we started tracking it, we learned about 30 percent is breakage and 70 percent is unaccountable," Nelson said.
More than 24 Moscow mule mugs have gone missing in the past year, Nelson said. The bar receives the mugs through a program it pays into, making the cost hard to estimate. Nelson said each costs about $40.
"I don't think people are stocking their cabinets with our glassware," Nelson said. "I don't think that people do it intentionally."
Nelson said he once visited a friend's house and found a stack of the bar's glassware in a cabinet.
"I even had a guy who lived above me move out and bring back six glasses," Nelson said. "He said 'Hey, I'm sorry I had a couple of your glasses and forgot to bring them back.'"
A walk down Promenade Street also will turn up some of the glassware, Nelson said.
"Every now and again, I will be walking past a green electrical box and 'oh, there is a glass,'" Nelson said.
So you wake up the next morning and realize you have walked away with a glass — bring it back, Nelson said.
"I would like people to be personally responsible for their actions," Nelson said.
Nelson said no one will be in trouble for bringing the glassware back to Corks. In fact, he said, they will be rewarded.
The reward will depend on what people return. It could be a cocktail for a rocks glass or a flatbread for a Moscow mule mug.
