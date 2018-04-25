FBI video details when East Area Rapist terrorized Sacramento area
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
A team of researchers were in Sea Pines Tuesday to tag alligators and fit those large enough with a GPS tracker to study their movement patterns. This nine foot male put up a fight when the team tried to reel it in from a lagoon along South Live Oak.
JT Handy, of Summerville, S.C., is a champion pitmaster who will be competing in the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Rib Burnoff on May 12. Here, he describes his method for making perfect ribs, which is a variant on the 3,2,1 method.
Doris Grant recently shut down her septic tank when Hilton Head Island Public Service District brought sewer service to her street. Here, she talks about a time her septic system overflowed and how happy she is not to have to worry about it any more.
Watch as Nashville Predator and former Hilton Head Island resident forward Ryan Hartman get called for an illegal check to the head during Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.
The U.S. 278 bridges from the mainland to Hilton Head Island are congested and structurally deficient. The Town of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County have a plan to fix and widen the bridges called the Gateway Corridor Project.