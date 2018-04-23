Police arrest woman they say tried to abduct babies at hospitals in NC, SC

Authorities have arrested a woman who they believe was going to neonatal units at North and South Carolina hospitals to abduct babies.

Linda Mae Everett, 36, was arrested in High Point, ABC 11 reported.

Everett was denied entry into the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 5, according to an April 13 bulletin from the North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAAC).

There were warrants out in New Hanover County for Everett's arrest from NHRMC police.

The ISAAC bulletin said Everett "is believed to be going to neonatal units of hospitals in North and South Carolina possibly in attempts to abduct a child."

Everett tried to enter patient care areas at the Wilmington hospital on April 5 without permission after initially being denied entry at the hospital's check-in desk, according to the bulletin.

NHRMC requires visitors to the Women's and Children's Hospital to present photo ID at the front desk to get a visitor's sticker, according to the hospital.

When hospital staff saw that Everett did not have a visitor's badge, they alerted NHRMC police, who questioned her.

Everett was charged with felony breaking and entering because she was not authorized to be in patient care areas. No patients were injured or endangered, according to NHRMC.

NHRMC spokesman Julian March told The Wilmington Star-News that there was no evidence of Everett attempting to remove a child from the hospital on April 5.





