Watch: Giant Parris Island alligator creeps across golf course, surprises Marines

Doris Grant recently shut down her septic tank when Hilton Head Island Public Service District brought sewer service to her street. Here, she talks about a time her septic system overflowed and how happy she is not to have to worry about it any more.
JT Handy, of Summerville, S.C., is a champion pitmaster who will be competing in the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Rib Burnoff on May 12. Here, he describes his method for making perfect ribs, which is a variant on the 3,2,1 method.
Watch as Nashville Predator and former Hilton Head Island resident forward Ryan Hartman get called for an illegal check to the head during Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.
The U.S. 278 bridges from the mainland to Hilton Head Island are congested and structurally deficient. The Town of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County have a plan to fix and widen the bridges called the Gateway Corridor Project.
A Wednesday morning collision between two vehicles on S.C. 170 in Okatie resulted in one injury and slowed traffic for about an hour near the intersection of Snake Road. The injured person was transported to a local hospital.
Karen Scott is the general manager at Bojangles' Famous Chicken and Biscuits in Bluffton, S.C. She was working her normal shift on Monday when a newborn became unresponsive. Here's how she helped save the baby's life.