How a mother's hands can comfort and heal and help us grow

“And the woman conceived, and bore a son, and when she saw him that he was a goodly child, she hid him three months. And when she could no longer hide him, she took for him an Ark of bulrushes, and daubed it with slime and with pitch, and put the child therein; and she laid it in the weeds by the river’s brink.” Exodus 2: 2-3
This was the plight of Jochebed, the mother of Moses, during the bondage under King Pharaoh in 1530 B.C.. The Israelites were fearful because Pharaoh had ordered that all newborn male children be killed. Using her hands to make a simple ark and with a heavy heart filled with love for her son, Jochebed placed the ark with Moses, just three months old, within, hoping to save his life. What greater love could a mother with faith and courage have shown?
American clergyman, Henry Ward Beecher wrote, “When God thought of mother, he must have laughed with satisfaction, and framed it quickly — so rich, so deep, so divine, so full of soul, power, and beauty, was the conception.”
We see many ads on social media depicting mothers of different ages, young and old, with various backgrounds of rich or poor, from models to housewives to cops.
But how do you see your mother? I saw mine when I was very young as someone to go to when I was hurt with a "boo-boo," and as someone who was, to me, very old. Actually, she was only 21 years old when I was born, but to a child’s way of thinking, that’s old. As I grew older, it seems as she became younger because I began to see her as a fun person. Even though a full-time wife, mother of four and working as a registered nurse, she still took time to do fun things with us children that seemed to always involve her hands.
She used her hands to show us how to make crab lines with short sticks, twine and chicken necks tied on before taking us down to the creek to stand barefoot in the mud along the water’s edge with our lines tossed in the water. We waited to feel that little jerk on the line letting us know a crab was nibbling on our bait.
She used her hands to show me, and my sister, how to embroidery and make pretty pillow cases or table scarves and how to hem a skirt or dress.
She used her hands to cut dress patterns from material that, to us, miraculously turned into our own pretty dresses for Easter and special occasions.
She used her hands in the kitchen making scrumptious banana puddings, lemon pies, and her melt-in-your-mouth homemade biscuits.
She used her hands to soothe a child’s fevered brow and tend her patients during her work at the hospital. But her hands were never too busy to cuddle a baby and while holding its little feet, kiss all ten toes.
Then, when I became a mother, I saw her not only as my mother, an equal, but as a dependable friend because we had grown older together.
My friend Charlene King paints a very descriptive memory of her mother Elizabeth Cody. “Being born before the Depression, as she grew up, she knew the value of a dollar and hard work. Then, while raising three children, her hands were always busy, from getting us up for school, fixing our breakfast, our lunches and seeing that we got on the school bus. Then she’d wash clothes and hang them outdoors to dry. When dried in the sun she’d bring them in, fold some and iron the rest.” “ Then when planting season came, she did her share of garden work from start to finish, when all the vegetables had been gathered and processed, pickled, jellied, canned or prepared for the freezer until it was full for the winter.
“If she wasn’t busy cleaning house, cooking and sewing, she’d be helping with processing the meats for the table when it was butchering time for our hogs, cows and chickens, utilizing the fats left over from the skinnings to make lye soap. Her baking was beyond words, making the best breads, pies and cakes. Although working from sun up until sun down, she never complained, always found time for her hands to open the Bible to read God’s Word to us and of course she always had a switch nearby for the cure of an unruly children and she used it herself, right there and then; it was never ‘you wait ‘til your daddy gets home.’ "Yes, I can remember my mother’s hands very well!”
Here are two things that capture mothers perfectly.
“A mother’s love is something that no one can explain.
It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain,
It is endless and unselfish and enduring come what may,
For nothing can destroy it or take that love away.” Helen Steiner Rice
“Mother’s hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” (Unknown)
Happy Mother's Day.
Comments