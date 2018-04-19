'Truth or dare' prompts shooting threat at SC school

Horry County police said the increased presence at Black Water Middle School on Wednesday stemmed from a message an alleged hacker sent to a group, threatening to shoot up the school if someone did not complete a dare.

Police responded to Gailard Drive in Conway on Tuesday evening where they met with complainants, a report said. It's unclear from the report if the complainants were parents of a Black Water Middle student.

Complainants said the 13-year-old victim's phone had been hacked and from that phone "a group chat was sent out for a truth or dare," police said. During the chat, someone in the group accepted a dare, but didn't complete the dare, according to the report. The incident report doesn't list what the dare was.

The alleged hacker said the dare was not completed, and that if it wasn't, he or she would "shoot up the school," the report said. The person later in the conversation specified that it was Black Water Middle, police said.

When someone asked the alleged hacker who he or she was, the person replied "with a hint that they were a boy in the 8th grade," the report said. The alleged hacker also said he or she was in a class with the victim's sister, police said.

The Sun News requested the group messages from police.

Police spokesperson Krystal Dotson said the information was exempt under a section in the S.C. Freedom of Information Act that allows police to withhold records that could prevent someone from receiving a fair trial.

No one has been charged and no trial is pending in the case.

