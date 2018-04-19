Your favorite SC beach could soon have more houses on it

A Wednesday morning collision between two vehicles on S.C. 170 in Okatie resulted in one injury and slowed traffic for about an hour near the intersection of Snake Road. The injured person was transported to a local hospital.
Karen Scott is the general manager at Bojangles' Famous Chicken and Biscuits in Bluffton, S.C. She was working her normal shift on Monday when a newborn became unresponsive. Here's how she helped save the baby's life.
Edgewater condominiums were built 15 years on Hilton Head Island, S.C. But before the second building was finished, the business went under foreclosure — leaving a 4-story building unfinished in the island community.
Two Beaufort County School District employees — a teacher and a media assistant — were arrested Monday after an incident that happened at a Lady's Island residence last week, police say. Here's what they were charged with.
Japan's Satoshi Kodaira was named the winner of the 50th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing after a 'sudden-death' playoff on Sunday. The tournament marked his first PGA Tour win. Here's what that meant for the pro-golfer.
Mary Wyman Stone Fraser, wife of the late Sea Pines founder Charles E. Fraser, at the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, SC, April 15, 2015, during 50th playing of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.