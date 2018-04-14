Teen who shot Columbia woman is armed and dangerous, police say

Columbia police are seeking a teen they say shot a 55-year-old Columbia woman.
Jaleel Brown, 17, will likely be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said in a statement.
At about 10 a.m. Saturday, Brown shot a woman multiple times outside of a home on the 600 block of Easter Street, according to the statement.
When police arrived, an officer tried to save the woman using a tourniquet. The woman was taken to the hospital, where police reported she was in stable condition.
Police talked to multiple witnesses and collected evidence at the scene of the shooting.
Investigators are seeking Brown and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Columbia police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
