Ian Poulter leads, plenty chasing as RBC Heritage races to finish on Hilton Head

It's a race to finish at Harbour Town.
After perfect conditions for three days, nasty weather is expected to sweep across Hilton Head Island on Sunday afternoon. And the conclusion of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing will be condensed with 18 holes to play.
Colorful Englishman Ian Poulter will be racing to try and hold off the field for his second victory of the month. He leads at 13-under-par by a shot over Luke List and Si Woo Kim.
Poulter will play with List and Kim and be shuttled off No. 1 at 9 a.m., about five hours earlier than usual for tournament leaders.
"It means I'm going to bed early tonight, is what it means," Poulter said.
The 54-hole lead has meant little at this golf tournament in recent years. The winner has come from at least three shots behind on the final day for five consecutive years.
Wesley Bryan most recently came from four back to win in 2017.
Ten players are within five shots of Poulter's lead.
"It's going to be great," List said. "I'm glad there's (many) guys within four or five shots, and that's always exciting for the fans and for us, too."
Columbia native and top-ranked player in the world Dustin Johnson shot 1-over 72 Saturday and is 3 under par, 10 shots back.
Kevin Kisner, an Aiken native who finished runner-up on Hilton Head in 2015, matched the day's low round with a 5-under 66. He's 10 under and only three shots back.
Kisner said he'll try to play aggressively early to catch up.
"Any time you put 20 mph wind, doesn't matter where we play, it's going to be more difficult," Kisner said. "You've still got to make birdies."
Poulter is in a stretch of six consecutive weeks of golf. He won at the Houston Open in a playoff on April 1 to earn a spot in the Masters and honored his commitment to play on Hilton Head this week.
While a week off is coming, he has 18 holes of work remaining. On Saturday, he planned to eat dinner and sleep as he has throughout the week in preparation for an early start.
"I'm surprised I'm still awake, to be honest," he said.
The 42-year-old recently returned to a putter that helped him slay the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Medinah Country Club in the 2012 Ryder Cup. His past success with the club doesn't let him blame the equipment for failures like a new putter might, he explained after his 4-under 67 Saturday, his second consecutive round without a bogey.
Weather has shaped Heritage finishes numerous times throughout the years.
The final round was suspended in 2007 because of high winds. Boo Weekley won in a Monday finish. Heavy rains after two rounds in 2014 led to spectators parking at Hilton Head Island High School and shuttling into Sea Pines, a change that eventually led to the current parking set up at Honey Horn.
Poulter said he looked forward to the early start and the chance to avoid having to come off the course during the round for weather delays. With three players in a group instead of the traditional Sunday pairings, he expects the pace to be slow.
But in the end it might be the worth the wait.
"Kind of mustered up a bit more energy to go again tomorrow," Poulter said. "And see if we can have a bit of plaid to put in the closet."
