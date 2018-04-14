'I could walk there faster': Back-up at Honey Horn as hundreds try to get shuttle to Heritage

Hundreds of people trying to get to the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament on Saturday were experiencing longer than expected waits for shuttles taking them from tournament parking at Honey Horn to Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines.

A line of around 600 people extended unevenly around the parking lot at noon Saturday, and those waiting toward the back were heard wondering whether Uber goes to Sea Pines and making comments like "I could walk there faster" and "Does anyone need a ticket?"

People at the front of the line said they had been waiting for about 45 minutes but that, as of noon, the line had gotten much longer than it was when they had first arrived.

This story will be updated.

