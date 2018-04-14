What happens when a pro's shot hits at bird at Harbour Town? Nothing good (at this hole)

Did you know that, if you're a PGA Tour golfer and your ball hits a bird in flight and then lands in the water, well, you're going to have to take a penalty?
Truth.
Kelly Kraft learned this lesson yesterday during Round Two of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links., according to the Associate Press.
He was on the back nine — No. 14, to be exact — when he sent his tee shot sailing toward one of the Tour's most difficult par-three holes ... and saw it strike a black bird.
He would double-bogey the hole.
Rules officials were called out to the hole, according to the AP, and determined that, "the bird is not a man-made object, Kraft had to play it as a ball in the water."
Kraft would miss the cut but a stroke, which he blamed on the bird strike.
Did we mention it was a Friday, the 13th day of the month? (Lucky ... especially for the bird, which flew off unharmed.)
No. 14 is often a source of frustration for tour pros — Golf.com said in 2017 it was the 5th toughest hole on tour. (It was the third-toughest hole on the course Friday, according to Tour statistics.)
During Friday's round, Grayson Murray tomahawked his club off the tee box and pushing his shot into the water.
And in the 1997 tournament, Woody Austin famously smacked himself in the head with his putter until the club bent.
As Tom Taylor, whose Sea Pines home sits off the 14th green, says, "From down here it looks real easy.
"But from the tee box, that little green looks a long way away."
