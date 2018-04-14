Strong winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Sunday on Hilton Head

Those heading the RBC Heritage tournament Sunday should keep an eye on the weather as strong thunderstorms including the chance of high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are a possibility in the afternoon.
"Unfortunately we are still pretty far in advance of the events and details are limited," James Carpenter, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Saturday morning.
Carpenter said the winds will likely be strong throughout the day gusting up to 40 miles per hour. He added there is a potential that wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour could be felt during any thunderstorm events.
"We also can't rule out a tornado," Carpenter said. "People should stay aware of what is going on especially if they are at the (RBC Heritage) venue."
A significant amount of rain is expected with the storms. The rainfall will be capable of producing minor flooding, a weather report from the agency states.
Lightning also will likely occur with with the line of storms — caused by a strong cold front moving into the region.
Weather outlook:
Saturday: High of 76, partly sunny
Sunday: High of 76, chance of thunderstorms, showers, strong winds
Monday: High of 66, sunny and breezy
