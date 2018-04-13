RBC Heritage Saturday: Tee times, leaderboard, parking, Hilton Head parties

The weekend is here, and Harbour Town should be packed with people to congregate at Hilton Head Island's PGA Tour golf tournament Saturday.
The RBC Heritage continues with the third round and some big names in contention. The weather is again expected to cooperate ahead of possible thunderstorms on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday at the Heritage, from tee times to television and parking.
Tee times
The field has been cut for the final 36 holes. Leaders will tee off last Saturday afternoon off of No. 1.
Bryson DeChambeau and Si Woo Kim will play in the final group at 2:05 p.m. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has an 11:35 a.m. tee time.
Find the full list of tee times here.
Leaderboard
Bryson DeChambeau leads the RBC Heritage at 10-under 132 after two rounds. A pack that includes S.C. natives Dustin Johnson and Kevin Kisner is chasing.
Follow this PGA Tour leaderboard for the third round of the RBC Heritage.
Players to watch Saturday
Brandt Snedeker
- Matched the tournament low with a 7-under 64 Saturday, one shot off the lead
- 2011 Heritage champion
- Hot putter when he gets it going
Ian Poulter
- Won Houston Open in a playoff April 1 to earn Masters invite
- Playing for sixth consecutive week
- 64 on Friday was lowest round at Harbour Town
Dustin Johnson
- Made his first cut at Harbour Town after missing the cut in previous appearances in 2008, '09
- Six shots behind leader Bryson DeChambeau at 4 under
TV schedule
Saturday third round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Hilton Head parties
The weather is expected to cooperate as the weekend begins, meaning Hilton Head's party scene will be in full swing for the RBC Heritage. A number of golf tournament-themed parties are planned for Hilton Head's south end Saturday night.
Here is a list of what's going on in and around Harbour Town.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
