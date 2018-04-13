RBC Heritage Saturday: Tee times, leaderboard, parking, Hilton Head parties

The weekend is here, and Harbour Town should be packed with people to congregate at Hilton Head Island's PGA Tour golf tournament Saturday.

The RBC Heritage continues with the third round and some big names in contention. The weather is again expected to cooperate ahead of possible thunderstorms on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday at the Heritage, from tee times to television and parking.

Tee times

The field has been cut for the final 36 holes. Leaders will tee off last Saturday afternoon off of No. 1.

Bryson DeChambeau and Si Woo Kim will play in the final group at 2:05 p.m. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has an 11:35 a.m. tee time.

Find the full list of tee times here.

Leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau leads the RBC Heritage at 10-under 132 after two rounds. A pack that includes S.C. natives Dustin Johnson and Kevin Kisner is chasing.

Follow this PGA Tour leaderboard for the third round of the RBC Heritage.

Players to watch Saturday

Brandt Snedeker

Matched the tournament low with a 7-under 64 Saturday, one shot off the lead

2011 Heritage champion

Hot putter when he gets it going

Ian Poulter

Won Houston Open in a playoff April 1 to earn Masters invite

Playing for sixth consecutive week

64 on Friday was lowest round at Harbour Town

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson tees off on No. 17 during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Made his first cut at Harbour Town after missing the cut in previous appearances in 2008, '09

Six shots behind leader Bryson DeChambeau at 4 under

TV schedule

Saturday third round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.





Sunday final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Hilton Head parties

The weather is expected to cooperate as the weekend begins, meaning Hilton Head's party scene will be in full swing for the RBC Heritage. A number of golf tournament-themed parties are planned for Hilton Head's south end Saturday night.

Here is a list of what's going on in and around Harbour Town.

Parking