Big names will play the weekend at RBC Heritage. Here's where things stand after Round 2

The best golfer in the world will be around Hilton Head Island a couple more days.
Some of his fellow South Carolina players also stuck around for the weekend.
They'll all be trying to climb a crowded RBC Heritage leaderboard at the halfway point. At the top is a young talent with some thoughtful quirks who might have figured something out at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Bryson DeChambeau surged to the 36-hole lead Friday with a 7-under-par 64. He's 10 under and a shot ahead of Si Woo Kim and Ian Poulter.
DeChambeau won the 2015 U.S. Amateur and made his professional debut on Hilton Head the following year. He's made headlines for applying science to his game and equipment.
Friday's round marked his low score as a professional.
"I know my game is good enough to be with the elites in the game," DeChambeau said. "I'm not there yet, I know that. But I certainly am moving in the right direction, figuring a lot of great things out that's helping me on the golf course.
The crowd behind him playing the weekend includes a couple of past champions and a trio of Palmetto State players Hilton Head spectators have showed up to watch.
Fans will be treated to two more days of World No. 1 and Columbia native Dustin Johnson, who is 4 under and six shots back. Aiken native Kevin Kisner at 5 under and defending champion and former University of South Carolina golfer Wesley Bryan birdied the last to get to 2 under and slide under the cut line.
Johnson and Bryan again drew massive crowds for their afternoon round.
After his putter kept him from higher than tied for 10th at the Masters last week, Johnson changed to a model with a new color. He was still waiting for more putts to drop after finishing Friday afternoon.
"Today I felt like I hit really great shots, just never got rewarded for them," Johnson said. "And then I just burned the edges with a lot of putts."
The scoring is not expected to get easier at Harbour Town Golf Links. Saturday is expected to be breezier and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms lurks for Sunday's final round.
Poulter is back at the top of the leaderboard after surging to a dramatic victory in Houston earlier this month to earn a spot in the Masters last week. His 7-under 64 on Friday matched the low round of the tournament and is his lowest at Harbour Town.
The chase for a Masters invitation means Poulter is playing for the sixth consecutive week.
Poulter's exhaustive schedule is uncharacteristic, he said, but necessary to earn a spot in the year's first major championship. He plans a week off after Hilton Head and didn't tee it up at Harbour Town until the first round Thursday.
"I've had two really good nights of sleep, which were well-needed," Poulter said. "I feel relatively fresh, all things considered."
Kim could have gone lower if not for a gaffe on the tricky par-3 14th. He was assessed a two-shot penalty for brushing sand in the greenside bunker.
"But that made me play more aggressive, and I think that led to a lot of the birdies I had today," said Kim, a 22-year-old from South Korea who made headlines last year by becoming the youngest winner of the Players Championship.
The 36-hole cut claimed some of the tournament's most successful names.
Luke Donald, who has finished runner-up six times at Harbour Town, finished 1 over to miss the cut by a shot.
Five-time champion Davis Love III made the cut on the number at even par. His son, Dru Love, finished 1 over and won't play the weekend despite a 5-under 66 in Round 2.
But the biggest names remain as Hilton Head celebrates its 50th tournament.
"I want to be able to have a chance to win on Sunday," Johnson said. "I'm not coming here just to hang out."
