RBC Heritage Friday: Tee times, parking, players to watch, after-parties

The 2018 RBC Heritage golf tournament continues with the second round at Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday.

Rory Sabbatini is atop the leaderboard after one round, with a number of the PGA Tour's big names chasing him. Play resumes at 7:10 a.m. with golfers again teeing off on Nos. 1 and 10.

Thinking of visiting Sea Pines on Hilton Head to watch the golf action? Here's what to know about how and where to park and get to the course, which players to watch, when the PGA Tour event will be on TV and what channel, and where the parties are when play ends.

Tee times

The waves of players are flipped for Friday's tee times — players who teed off in the morning Thursday will play in the afternoon Friday and vice versa. Crowd favorites Dustin Johnson, Wesley Bryan and Matt Kuchar tee off about lunchtime.

Find the full list of tee times here.

Leaderboard

Rory Sabbatini led by two shots after a first-round 64. A pack that included Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley is chasing.

Follow this PGA Tour leaderboard for the second round of the RBC Heritage.

Players to watch Friday

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson tees off on No. 17 during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Columbia native and World No. 1 tees off at 12:50 p.m. on No. 1

Shot 2-under 69 in the first round

Trying to make his first cut at Harbour Town

Chesson Hadley

Raleigh, N.C., native birdied his final hole Thursday to shoot 66, his best round at Harbour Town

Tees off at 7:30 a.m. on No. 1

Matt Kuchar

2014 champion stole spotlight from marquee group Thursday with 5-under 66

Playing first two days with Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan

Tees off No. 1 at 12:50 p.m.

TV schedule

Friday second round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Live stream available at www.golfchannel.com/pgastream.





Saturday third round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Hilton Head parties

The weather is expected to cooperate as the weekend begins, meaning Hilton Head's party scene will be in full swing for the RBC Heritage. A number of golf tournament-themed parties are planned for Hilton Head's south end Friday night.

Here is a list of what's going on in and around Harbour Town.

Parking