RBC Heritage Friday: Tee times, parking, players to watch, after-parties

The 2018 RBC Heritage golf tournament continues with the second round at Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday.
Rory Sabbatini is atop the leaderboard after one round, with a number of the PGA Tour's big names chasing him. Play resumes at 7:10 a.m. with golfers again teeing off on Nos. 1 and 10.
Thinking of visiting Sea Pines on Hilton Head to watch the golf action? Here's what to know about how and where to park and get to the course, which players to watch, when the PGA Tour event will be on TV and what channel, and where the parties are when play ends.
Tee times
The waves of players are flipped for Friday's tee times — players who teed off in the morning Thursday will play in the afternoon Friday and vice versa. Crowd favorites Dustin Johnson, Wesley Bryan and Matt Kuchar tee off about lunchtime.
Find the full list of tee times here.
Leaderboard
Rory Sabbatini led by two shots after a first-round 64. A pack that included Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley is chasing.
Follow this PGA Tour leaderboard for the second round of the RBC Heritage.
Players to watch Friday
Dustin Johnson
- Columbia native and World No. 1 tees off at 12:50 p.m. on No. 1
- Shot 2-under 69 in the first round
- Trying to make his first cut at Harbour Town
Chesson Hadley
- Raleigh, N.C., native birdied his final hole Thursday to shoot 66, his best round at Harbour Town
- Tees off at 7:30 a.m. on No. 1
Matt Kuchar
- 2014 champion stole spotlight from marquee group Thursday with 5-under 66
- Playing first two days with Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan
- Tees off No. 1 at 12:50 p.m.
TV schedule
Friday second round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Live stream available at www.golfchannel.com/pgastream.
Saturday third round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Hilton Head parties
The weather is expected to cooperate as the weekend begins, meaning Hilton Head's party scene will be in full swing for the RBC Heritage. A number of golf tournament-themed parties are planned for Hilton Head's south end Friday night.
Here is a list of what's going on in and around Harbour Town.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
