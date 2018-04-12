RBC Heritage player, new dad on why the Heritage is the perfect first tournament for daughter

Dr. Nelson Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., has played at every RBC Heritage presented by Boeing — meaning this year's golden anniversary of the tournament was also Carswell's 50th pro-am on Hilton Head. Watch him make a ceremonial putt .
Rascal Flatts members Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus are at RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. The country music stars talked to Island Packet staff about how music and golf go hand-in-hand — and how one of them has family roots on Hilton Head.
Former Hilton Head Islander Shep Rose, star of Bravo's 'Southern Charm' and 'Relationshep' grew up coming to the RBC Heritage and is back on the island for the tournament. Here, he shares a few tips on how to enjoy the tournament.
An injured Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle — the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world — washed up on a Hilton Head beach Wednesday morning. Rescuers sent the turtle to Charleston Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital.
Sea Pines has a new gate pass system for owners who rent out their properties to short-term renters. Those renters will no longer pick up weekly passes at the Welcome Center, and some residents fear it may cause greater congestion at the gate.