Latest News

April 12, 2018 3:00 PM

Sumter man sexually assaulted two children, deputies say. They were 5 and 6

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

A Sumter County man was arrested Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted two children, ages 5 and 6, according to authorities.

Brian Edward Barefoot, 34, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Arrest warrants state Barefoot sexually assaulted a 5-year-old victim and had the victim "perform a sex act on him," the release states. Barefoot also is charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old during the same time frame.

The abuse happened between Nov. 15, 2017, and April 3, the sheriff's office said.

Barefoot faces a minimum of 25 years in prison on each of the charges, if convicted, and up to life in prison, under South Carolina law.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

View more video

Latest News