SC man was cutting grass. What he found caused the bomb squad to come over.

The bomb squad in Rock Hill responded to a home Wednesday after a man cutting grass found a Molotov cocktail in his yard, police said.
The Molotov cocktail, or bottle bomb, found in the 200 block of Johnston Street was described a a simple incendiary device with a rag inserted into a bottle that contained two liquids, an incident report from the Rock Hill Police Department shows.
The man was in the lawn around 5:15 p.m when he found the bottle attached to a rag that had been burned.
Officers arrived and moved the bottle nearby to a "bigger blast area in case the device detonated," police said.
Bomb squad officers then arrived and took possession of the incendiary device.
No one was hurt.
Samples of the liquids in the bottle and sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for testing. The other materials found were seized as evidence.
The case remains under investigation as police test the materials and seek suspects, officers said.
