How to prepare for an earthquake

Millie Bobby Brown, known for starring as Eleven on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," recently posted pictures on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on a beach. Here's why we think that beach might be on Hilton Head.
Port Royal Plantation residents are worried about a possible lease between ArborNature and the Town of Hilton Head Island that could bring a tree grinding service right outside their neighborhood. Is the service too noisy? Listen yourself.
Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.
Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases.
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
After leaving pro football because of health issues, DeVonte Holloman has become the head coach of the Beaufort High School football program. Here, he talks about his job and how previous coaches like Tommy Knotts and Bobby Carroll have inspired him.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
The mansion at 607 Bay St. in the Point neighborhood in Beaufort will be transformed into a 10-room inn named "607 Bay." The home was built in 1909 after a fire destroyed the previous house. Many historical features will be preserved.