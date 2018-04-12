SC man killed horse, shot himself in the face with a shotgun — and survived, cops say

A South Carolina man faces a slew of felony charges from a domestic incident during which he rammed a car, killed a horse, forced his way into a home and then shot himself in the face with a shotgun — and survived, according to authorities.
Colton David Hurley, 26, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, aggravated breach of peace, ill treatment of animals and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. He remains jailed.
Deputies responded Monday to a home in the Hickory Tavern area of Laurens County, about 85 miles northwest of Columbia, according to a release from the sheriff's office. They found two crashed vehicles and Hurley, who had shot himself in the face with a shotgun "but was still very mobile," the release states.
Investigators determined Hurley came to the home looking for the victim, who was not there, according to the sheriff's office. When she arrived, Hurley rammed her car multiple times with his truck.
The victim got out of her vehicle and ran but Hurley tackled and physically assaulted her, deputies said. A relative of the victim arrived and helped her escape.
Hurley then went to a nearby home and got a shotgun, which he used to shoot a horse at point blank range, killing the animal, deputies said.
From there, investigators say Hurley forced his way into the home and held the woman and her small child there for a brief period.
"Hurley gained entry into a locked room by force and took control of the victim and pulled her outside, forcing her to see him shoot himself in the face," the release states. "Hurley received only moderate injuries due to the placement of the weapon."
When deputies arrived, Hurley surrendered without incident, the sheriff's office said.
