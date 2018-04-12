SC man, 77, pleaded guilty to child porn. Here's why he won't go to prison.

A 77-year-old York County man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Wednesday, but will not go to prison.
Bradford Charles Brasel pleaded guilty in York County to five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors after police found computer images of child pornography on his computer, police and court records show.
Brasel was sentenced to five years of probation and can have no unsupervised access to minor children or the Internet as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A 10-year prison sentence against Brasel was suspended, court records show.
Brasel was charged in January by the S.C. Attorney General's Office after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children force. The attorney general's office prosecuted Brasel.
The attorney general's office took no position on sentencing after reaching a plea agreement, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the office. Court testimony Wednesday showed Brasel had no prior criminal record, is in counseling, and had support from a church group, Kittle said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments