RBC Heritage: Tee times, TV schedule, players to watch for Thursday's first round

The RBC Heritage begins Thursday morning as the PGA Tour returns to Hilton Head Island.
World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson is in the field and returning to Hilton Head with fellow South Carolina native and defending champion Wesley Bryan. The golfers are in the same group on Thursday at Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The winner will earn $1.2 million of the $6.7 million purse.
Here is everything you need to know for Thursday's first round, including tee times, television schedule and players to watch.
Tee times
Tee times for Thursday's first round can be found here. Golfers will tee off on No. 1 and No. 10 for the first and second rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Tee times for the third and final rounds will be determined by the leaderboard.
TV schedule
First round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Live stream available at www.golfchannel.com/pgastream.
Second round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Live stream available at www.golfchannel.com/pgastream.
Third round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Players to watch
Dustin Johnson
- World No. 1 and S.C. native making his first start on Hilton Head since 2009, when he missed the cut
- Leads the PGA Tour in scoring average at 68.99
- Finished tied for 10th last week at the Masters in Augusta, Ga.
Wesley Bryan
- Defending champion and Columbia native is playing his second PGA Tour season
- Coming off first Masters appearance, where he missed the cut
- Won three times on Web.com Tour before winning on Hilton Head for first PGA Tour victory
Davis Love III
- Five-time Heritage champion
- 21 PGA Tour victories
- Playing this week with son, Dru, marking three generations to have played Hilton Head tournament
