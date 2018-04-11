The Harbour Town Lighthouse has been wrapped in plaid to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
RBC Heritage: Tee times, TV schedule, players to watch for Thursday's first round

April 11, 2018 04:58 PM

The RBC Heritage begins Thursday morning as the PGA Tour returns to Hilton Head Island.

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson is in the field and returning to Hilton Head with fellow South Carolina native and defending champion Wesley Bryan. The golfers are in the same group on Thursday at Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The winner will earn $1.2 million of the $6.7 million purse.

Here is everything you need to know for Thursday's first round, including tee times, television schedule and players to watch.

Tee times

Tee times for Thursday's first round can be found here. Golfers will tee off on No. 1 and No. 10 for the first and second rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Tee times for the third and final rounds will be determined by the leaderboard.

TV schedule

First round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Live stream available at www.golfchannel.com/pgastream.

Second round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Live stream available at www.golfchannel.com/pgastream.

Third round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Players to watch

Dustin Johnson

Heritage0411 Dustin Johnson
Sam Saunders, grandson of the first Heritage champion, Arnold Palmer, looks on as Dustin Johnson hits a shot with a 50-year-old club on the driving range at Harbour Town Golf Links on Wednesday. Johnson, the No. 1 golfer in the world, had just completed his morning round in the Heritage Pro-Am before joining Saunders and former Heritage champion Graeme McDowell at the driving range for a demonstration with clubs and balls of the type that were in use in 1969, the year of the first Heritage golf tournament.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

  • World No. 1 and S.C. native making his first start on Hilton Head since 2009, when he missed the cut
  • Leads the PGA Tour in scoring average at 68.99
  • Finished tied for 10th last week at the Masters in Augusta, Ga.

Wesley Bryan

Heritage0411 Wesley Bryan
Defending RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan signs autographs for fans at the first tee of Harbour Town Golf Links at the start of his Pro-Am round on Wednesday.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

  • Defending champion and Columbia native is playing his second PGA Tour season
  • Coming off first Masters appearance, where he missed the cut
  • Won three times on Web.com Tour before winning on Hilton Head for first PGA Tour victory

Davis Love III

02LoveFamilyDavisIIIDrudm.jpg
Davis Love III, left, and his son Dru, pose for a photo after speaking with the media on Tuesday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island two days before tournament play begins in the RBC Heritage
Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

