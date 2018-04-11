This South Carolina city will be home to a new ESPN tournament

A new tournament is headed to the beach.
During a press conference held at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon, an ESPN representative announced a new Myrtle Beach Invitational for college basketball.
The tournament will take place at Coastal Carolina University and will feature eight teams. Two of those teams include Western Kentucky and West Virginia University.
Other teams participating in the invitational include St. Josephs University from Philadelphia, Pa., Valparaiso University from Indiana, Cal State Fullerton and Wake Forest University from Winston-Salem, N.C.
"Today is the beginning of a great partnership," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. "I may not know a lot about sports, but one thing i do know are the component that make a good partnership."
The invitational will be held on Nov. 15, 16 and 18, with a championship game on the final day.
All three days will be nationally televised.
"It's no secret that sports is a very important component of our local tourism industry," Jonathan Paris, Myrtle Beach executive director of sports tourism said. "In 2017 alone, sports tourism generated $158 million of economic impact to the City of Myrtle Beach and over 165,000 total hotel room nights, representing 60 percent of our group sales business. Sports tourism remains a strong and growing industry for our area."
An ESPN representative said he is hopeful the tournament will create a long-term relationship with the City of Myrtle Beach.
