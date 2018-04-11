One of rock's most controversial artists coming to the HOB in North Myrtle Beach

Enigmatic and controversial rocker Marilyn Manson is scheduled to return to the Grand Strand for a performance at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach on Aug. 2.
Manson, who is known for his gothic makeup and dark stage antics during performances, is touring in support of his 10th studio album, Heaven Upside Down, which was released last October.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through livenation.com and the House of Blues ticket office, and are listed at $55. A presale for Citi card holders, Live Nation mobile app users and other VIPs will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Manson has appeared in the Myrtle Beach area several times over the past 15 years, including a performance at the House of Blues within the past couple years.
Comments