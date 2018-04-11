She was awaiting court on one charge. What SC cops smelled has her facing a second

A woman in the Rock Hill jail, charged with a driving offense, faces two more charges after police found marijuana hidden in her bra, police said.
Courtney Danielle Rivers, 26, is charged with possession of contraband in jail and two counts of possession of marijuana, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
Rivers was waiting to go to court for a driving under suspense arrest Saturday when she was moved from her cell to a bench in preparation for a court hearing, police reports say. Officers smelled marijuana, police reports say.
The cell Rivers had been in was searched, but police found no drugs.
Police and jail staff then took Rivers into a private restroom, where Rivers reached into her brassiere and pulled out a bag that contained 2.83 grams of marijuana, police said.
