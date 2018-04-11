Felon escaped SC hospital and tried to catch a ride at Hardee's. It didn't work out.

A York County felon charged with attempted murder was captured after he escaped from a Rock Hill hospital and tried to catch a ride at a nearby restaurant police said.
Steven Edward Wood Jr., 38, had two bags of meth in his pockets when caught, police said.
Wood, 38, is now being held without bond at the York County jail on 15 charges, jail records show.
Wood was taken into custody Saturday by a York Police Department officer on eight warrants. They include attempted murder in connection with a March 26 shooting at a York motel, said Det. Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department.
Wood was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for medical treatment Saturday, when he escaped from custody, a York County Sheriff's Office report states.
Police learned that Wood "would be attempting to meet a ride at Hardee's" near the hospital on Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill, deputies said.
Deputies met with Rock Hill Police Department officers, who detained Wood between the hospital and the restaurant, deputies said.
Officers found two bags of methamphetamine in Wood's pockets, an incident report from the sheriff's office shows.
Wood is now charged with escape, attempted murder, firing into an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, and several weapons violations including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
