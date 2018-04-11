Scammers trying to profit off SC deputy's death, sheriff's office warns

Just hours after the Saluda County Sheriff's Office buried one of its officers, the agency warned people about scammers who are trying to profit off the deputy's death.
Cpl. Dale Hallman, 29, was killed when his patrol car crashed as he responded to a call Thursday night. He was memorialized on Monday.
The sheriff's office on Monday night posted on Facebook that someone claiming to be with the sheriff's office is calling people and asking for funds for fallen officers.
"Unfortunately a tragic incident doesn't stop people from scamming and/or committing a crime," the post reads.
In the days since Hallman died, the sheriff's office received as many as 15 reports from people about suspicious calls, according to WRDW.
The sheriff's office advised residents to use caution when answering numbers they don't know, and not to provide personal information to callers.
Scammers also sought to take advantage of residents' generosity after a York County sheriff's detective was killed and three other officers injured by a gunman in January, The Rock Hill Herald reported.
