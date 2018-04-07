Bluffton residents unite to prevent hotel planned on S.C. 170

A group of residents have started a petition after learning an Extended Stay America is in the preliminary planning stages for S.C. 170 in Bluffton.
The hotel submitted preliminary plans for a new hotel to be built next to Seagrass Station earlier this week.
The 119-room hotel is planned for 9.2 acres that fronts the highway. Town staff has said the hotel is within the uses outlined in the zoning code for the plot of land.
A petition was started in recent days asking residents to "prevent" the hotel from being built next to the neighborhood.
"We cannot let this happen," the petition states. "This will increase crime, drug use and will decrease our property values."
More than 200 people had signed the petition by Saturday afternoon.
Jonathon McPheters is one resident who shared the petition.
When asked for a comment, he said the petition group is declining to comment about the project at this time.
Comments